Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Dexus Stock Performance
Shares of DEXSF stock opened at 5.96 on Thursday. Dexus has a 52-week low of 5.96 and a 52-week high of 8.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.86.
Dexus Company Profile
