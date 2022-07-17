Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Dexus Stock Performance

Shares of DEXSF stock opened at 5.96 on Thursday. Dexus has a 52-week low of 5.96 and a 52-week high of 8.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.86.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

