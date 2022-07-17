Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.31.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 1.7 %

DG stock opened at $244.14 on Thursday. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.33 and a 200-day moving average of $225.28.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.