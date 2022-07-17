Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR opened at $167.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

