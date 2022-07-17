Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Decreased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

