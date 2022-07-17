Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.76 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

