Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 238.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,609 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.