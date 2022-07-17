Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $427,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,190 shares of company stock worth $2,129,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.28.

ACI stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

