Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Frontdoor

Frontdoor Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTDR opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

