Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 22,187 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PFSI opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

