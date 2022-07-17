Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,177 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

IRTC opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average is $129.98. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

