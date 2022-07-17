DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

