Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

