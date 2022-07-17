Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EML opened at $20.93 on Friday. Eastern has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eastern

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

