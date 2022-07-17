Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading Down 1.5%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 417,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,146,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Ebang International Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBON. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 45,105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ebang International by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ebang International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ebang International by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,837,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ebang International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 666,278 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

