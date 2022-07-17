Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
