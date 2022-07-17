Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

