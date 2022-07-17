Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

