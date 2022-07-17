Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

ELD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$7.14 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

