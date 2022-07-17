Element Wealth LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

