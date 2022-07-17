EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Shares Down 0.5%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 59,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 87,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 19.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

