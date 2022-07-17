ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading 0.5% Higher

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 7.22 and last traded at 7.22. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.19.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.
