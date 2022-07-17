ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading 0.5% Higher

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 7.22 and last traded at 7.22. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Get ENEOS alerts:

ENEOS Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 7.80.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS ( OTCMKTS:JXHLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported 1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 28.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.67 billion.

(Get Rating)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

Featured Articles

