EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $302.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.12. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.38.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.