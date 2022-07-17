Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $44,231,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.