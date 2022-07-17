Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

