Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.71. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.