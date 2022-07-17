Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BELLUS Health Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

BLU stock opened at C$11.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.38. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$14.46.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.