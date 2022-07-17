Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Humana Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $31.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $24.65 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.67.

Humana stock opened at $487.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $490.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

