Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 3.2 %

EQBK stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 17.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.