Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

