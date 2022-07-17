Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading Up 10.5%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). Approximately 548,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 106,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Europa Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

About Europa Metals

(Get Rating)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.