Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

