Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $162,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $8.41 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.