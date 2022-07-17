Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 578.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $9.19 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $23.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

