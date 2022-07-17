Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,479 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $66,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

