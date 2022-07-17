Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,037,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $204.63 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

