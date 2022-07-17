Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.22. 4,905,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,718,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon ( NYSE:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion.

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.