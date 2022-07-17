Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

