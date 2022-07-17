FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

