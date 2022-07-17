FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
