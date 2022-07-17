Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $95.22 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

