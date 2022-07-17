Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $2,934,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 344.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 268.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 164.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $95.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

