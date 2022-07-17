Financial Comparison: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) vs. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33 DigitalOcean 2 0 7 0 2.56

Valuation & Earnings

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 66.86%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Eventbrite.

This table compares Eventbrite and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 5.57 -$139.08 million ($0.77) -13.87 DigitalOcean $428.56 million 8.72 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -110.12

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -34.10% -43.17% -7.78% DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33%

Risk & Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Eventbrite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

