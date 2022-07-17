Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average of $210.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

