Financial Counselors Inc. Has $423,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cummins by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $196.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

