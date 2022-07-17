Financial Counselors Inc. Has $774,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

NYSE OKE opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

