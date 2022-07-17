Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Sysco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

