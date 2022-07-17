Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $683.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

