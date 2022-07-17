Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $573,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 335,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.