Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $62.38 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

