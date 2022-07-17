Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Cigna by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.68.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $274.11 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

