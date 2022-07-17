Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $142.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

