Financial Survey: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Adobe has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adobe alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adobe and SailPoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $15.79 billion 11.26 $4.82 billion $10.24 37.10 SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 13.68 -$61.63 million ($0.84) -75.75

Profitability

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than SailPoint Technologies. SailPoint Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Adobe and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 29.29% 36.70% 19.78% SailPoint Technologies -17.13% -13.41% -4.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Adobe and SailPoint Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 6 21 0 2.78 SailPoint Technologies 0 11 3 0 2.21

Adobe presently has a consensus target price of $489.31, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $61.48, indicating a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Summary

Adobe beats SailPoint Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SailPoint Technologies

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.