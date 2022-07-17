First Bank & Trust Has $53,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,726,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 656,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 687,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 499,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

